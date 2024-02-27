Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

AIF has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital downgraded Altus Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares downgraded Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Altus Group from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$51.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$52.72.

TSE:AIF opened at C$48.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.96. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,629.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. Altus Group has a one year low of C$35.29 and a one year high of C$61.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.19 per share, with a total value of C$39,190.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

