Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) were up 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 1,111,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,232,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $539.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $26,963.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 566,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,219. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Amarin by 1,761.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 850,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 804,370 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 139,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 394,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

