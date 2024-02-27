AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

AMB Financial Price Performance

AMFC remained flat at $19.51 on Tuesday. AMB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It provides savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

