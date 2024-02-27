AMC Entertainment’s (AMC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $7.15.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $882.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3,234.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,274,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,097 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $5,582,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 625,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 47,812 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

