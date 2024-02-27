Ameresco (AMRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Ameresco to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:AMRC opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
