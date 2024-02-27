Ameresco (AMRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Ameresco to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameresco Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRC opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

