American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $26.00 at Citigroup

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. 1,890,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,325. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,634 shares of company stock worth $2,980,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

