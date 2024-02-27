American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.530-5.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.35. 1,856,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,342. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.