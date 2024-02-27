American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 2.2 %

AMS stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.60.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.