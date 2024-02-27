American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Announces Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16), Yahoo Finance reports. American Tower had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.210-10.450 EPS.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $187.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.33 and a 200-day moving average of $189.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Tower by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,533 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in American Tower by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,451,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,951,000 after purchasing an additional 790,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,584,000 after purchasing an additional 362,215 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.