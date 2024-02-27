American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.210-10.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Tower also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.21-10.45 EPS.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $6.21 on Tuesday, hitting $181.51. 2,073,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.33 and its 200 day moving average is $189.20. American Tower has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

