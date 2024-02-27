American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.21-10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.38. American Tower also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.210-10.450 EPS.
American Tower Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE:AMT opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.20.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.
American Tower Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Tower
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,567,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Tower by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,451,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,951,000 after buying an additional 790,819 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Tower
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.