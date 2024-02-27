American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.21-10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.38. American Tower also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.210-10.450 EPS.

American Tower Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,567,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Tower by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,451,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,951,000 after buying an additional 790,819 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

