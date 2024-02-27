AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.25.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $178.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.21. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $180.12. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

