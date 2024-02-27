Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 0.9% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 296.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.66. 1,112,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.13. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.