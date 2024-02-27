Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Gap Down to $286.37

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $286.37, but opened at $279.10. Amgen shares last traded at $278.78, with a volume of 428,772 shares traded.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 988.6% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $2,797,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

