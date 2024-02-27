Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $84,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after buying an additional 691,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,808 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 564,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:APH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.71. 457,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,085. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average of $91.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

