Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $34,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $82,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.60. The stock had a trading volume of 915,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,095. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

