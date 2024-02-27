Analysts Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) PT at C$55.81

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins lowered their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get BCE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Price Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$50.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a 1-year low of C$49.57 and a 1-year high of C$65.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.998 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.