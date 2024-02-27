Analysts Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) PT at C$55.81

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.81.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins lowered their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE
BCE Price Performance
BCE Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.998 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.