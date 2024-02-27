Analysts Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Price Target at C$0.99

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOZ shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.70 to C$0.84 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$0.72 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$0.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.72. The company has a market cap of C$380.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.68. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

