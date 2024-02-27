Analyzing Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) & KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) and KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Fastenal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Fastenal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fastenal and KHD Humboldt Wedag International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastenal 15.72% 34.31% 25.37% KHD Humboldt Wedag International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastenal 1 3 1 0 2.00 KHD Humboldt Wedag International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fastenal and KHD Humboldt Wedag International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fastenal presently has a consensus price target of $62.17, indicating a potential downside of 14.84%. Given Fastenal’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fastenal is more favorable than KHD Humboldt Wedag International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fastenal and KHD Humboldt Wedag International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastenal $7.35 billion 5.69 $1.16 billion $2.02 36.14 KHD Humboldt Wedag International N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -30.16

Fastenal has higher revenue and earnings than KHD Humboldt Wedag International. KHD Humboldt Wedag International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fastenal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fastenal beats KHD Humboldt Wedag International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including pins, machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations customers; non-residential construction market; farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International

(Get Free Report)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides engineering products and services for the cement industry. It operates through Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment provides process technology, design, engineering, project management, and the supply of technical equipment including grinding, pyro process, and system automation; and organizes training for cement plant personnel through e-learning program SIMULEX. This segment also offers equipment for grinding, which includes crushing, grinding, and separation equipment, as well as fans; pyro processing, including preheaters, calciner systems, burners, process fans, rotary kilns, and clinker coolers; PYROREDOX, a gasification reactor for reducing emissions; PYROFLOOR, a cooler inlet; and PYROROTOR, a rotating combustion chamber. Its Plant Services segment supplies spare and wear parts; and offers various plant services, including maintenance services, such as refurbishing roller presses, technical inspections and audits, and consulting and assistance services. It also offers Rolcox, a roller press monitoring and control system; Romix-C, an automatic raw meal control system; and Scanex-IC, a kiln temperature monitoring solution. The company operates in North America, India, the Rest of Asia, China, the Middle East, the Rest of Europe, Russia, South America, Africa, Germany, and internationally. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany. KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is a subsidiary of AVIC International Engineering Holdings Pte. Ltd.

