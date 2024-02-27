Analyzing Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) & Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Northern Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 8.57% 11.72% 1.00% Northern Trust 9.14% 12.44% 0.89%

Volatility & Risk

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Trust has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $932.87 million 1.47 $79.92 million $1.69 19.06 Northern Trust $12.12 billion 1.39 $1.11 billion $5.08 15.98

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Northern Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Financial USA. Northern Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Financial USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Heartland Financial USA and Northern Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 2 2 0 2.50 Northern Trust 2 7 3 0 2.08

Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.63%. Northern Trust has a consensus target price of $83.04, indicating a potential upside of 2.27%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Trust pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Northern Trust beats Heartland Financial USA on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, wealth management, trust, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, and brokerage services. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

