Analyzing Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics and Merus are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and Merus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travere Therapeutics $145.24 million 4.20 -$111.40 million ($1.61) -4.98 Merus $45.67 million 60.17 -$131.19 million ($3.76) -12.66

Travere Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Merus. Merus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travere Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travere Therapeutics -56.02% -177.97% -44.19% Merus -387.00% -63.39% -45.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and Merus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.7% of Merus shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Travere Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Merus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merus has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Travere Therapeutics and Merus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travere Therapeutics 0 5 10 0 2.67 Merus 0 0 11 0 3.00

Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $18.08, suggesting a potential upside of 125.40%. Merus has a consensus target price of $44.60, suggesting a potential downside of 6.30%. Given Travere Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Travere Therapeutics is more favorable than Merus.

Summary

Travere Therapeutics beats Merus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones. The company's clinical-stage programs consist of Sparsentan, a novel investigational product candidate, which has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis in the U.S. and Europe; and Pegtibatinase (TVT-058), a novel investigational human enzyme replacement candidate being evaluated for the treatment of classical homocystinuria. It has a cooperative research and development agreement with National Institutes of Health's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences and Alagille Syndrome Alliance for the identification of potential small molecule therapeutics for Alagille syndrome. The company was formerly known as Retrophin, Inc. and changed its name to Travere Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1. The company is also developing MCLA-158, which is in a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; MCLA-145, which is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; MCLA-129, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors; and ONO-4685 that is Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed/refractory T cell lymphoma. In addition, it has collaboration agreement with Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd for the research and development of stage bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-129; and collaboration with Incyte Corporation for the development of MCLA-145. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

