Analyzing Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) and Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) and Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Newell Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Reckitt Benckiser Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Newell Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newell Brands and Reckitt Benckiser Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $8.13 billion 0.37 -$388.00 million ($0.95) -7.63 Reckitt Benckiser Group N/A N/A N/A $2.59 28.75

Analyst Recommendations

Reckitt Benckiser Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newell Brands. Newell Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reckitt Benckiser Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Newell Brands and Reckitt Benckiser Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 1 7 1 0 2.00 Reckitt Benckiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newell Brands presently has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 26.74%. Given Newell Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Profitability

This table compares Newell Brands and Reckitt Benckiser Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands -4.77% 10.24% 2.59% Reckitt Benckiser Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Reckitt Benckiser Group pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Newell Brands pays out -29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reckitt Benckiser Group pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Newell Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Newell Brands beats Reckitt Benckiser Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands; small appliances under the Breville brand name in Europe; food and home storage products under the FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Ball, and Sistema brands; fresh preserving products; vacuum sealing products; and gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon brand; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, and Sharpie brands. The Outdoor and Recreation segment provides outdoor and outdoor-related products, inlcuding technical apparel and on-the-go beverageware under the Campingaz, Coleman, Contigo, and Marmot brands. It serves warehouse clubs, department and drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, home centers, commercial products distributors, specialty retailers, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, e-commerce retailers, and sporting goods, as well as direct to consumers online, select contract customers, and other professional customers. Newell Brands Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands. The company also offers fragrances and devices; water softeners; home cleaning products; dish washes; toilet cleaners; disinfectants; sprays, baits, and plug-ins for pest control; stain removals; fabric washing; and other hygiene products under the Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Finish, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Vanish, and Woolite brands. In addition, it provides vitamins, minerals, and supplements under the Biofreeze, Airborne, Mead Johnson, Move Free, Enfamil, Neuriva, and Nutramigen brands. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

