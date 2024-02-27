AnaptysBio (ANAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $149,747.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,968.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at $81,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,665 shares of company stock valued at $450,422 in the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,895,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after buying an additional 39,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after buying an additional 115,846 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 574,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 973,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after buying an additional 246,951 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. UBS Group cut their target price on AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

