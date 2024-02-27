AnaptysBio (ANAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $27.50.
In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $149,747.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,968.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at $81,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,665 shares of company stock valued at $450,422 in the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. UBS Group cut their target price on AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
