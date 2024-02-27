Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AON by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $314.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.77.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,991,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.