Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $268,504.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,873.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,898 shares of company stock worth $4,493,552 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

