Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Dendur Capital LP

Dendur Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 10.0% of Dendur Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dendur Capital LP owned about 0.15% of Apollo Global Management worth $78,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.72. 545,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,583. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $55,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

