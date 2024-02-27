Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.93 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $18.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

