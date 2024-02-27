Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,222,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,872 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 4.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 5.69% of Arch Capital Group worth $1,691,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.91. The stock had a trading volume of 369,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,978. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

