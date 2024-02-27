Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Down to $4.92

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $4.75. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 2,323,369 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Archer Aviation by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.