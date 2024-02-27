Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.11.

ARQT opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

