Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $557.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.