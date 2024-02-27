Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $156.26 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. Ark has a total market cap of $156.26 million and $12.65 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001998 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001229 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002534 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,151,342 coins and its circulating supply is 179,151,230 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

