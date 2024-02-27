Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.24. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ashford Hospitality Trust

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.