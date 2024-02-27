Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17, Yahoo Finance reports. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of AGO stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 76,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,193. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $85.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after buying an additional 102,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

