Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital cut Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 301,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.55 million, a PE ratio of -31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 29.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

