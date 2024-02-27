Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Atco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Atco Stock Performance
