Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Atco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Atco Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.