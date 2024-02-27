Atlanta Braves (BATRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,567,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,042,000 after purchasing an additional 40,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,961 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 794,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.