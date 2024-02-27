Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $225.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.19.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $204.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -137.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.26. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $1,624,301.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,110,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,338 shares of company stock valued at $65,976,237. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

