ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last Week

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.82 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00002529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol launched on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 89,595,456.052 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.4246782 USD and is up 4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,412,895.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

