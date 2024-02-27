AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,573 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.5% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.3% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. 5,382,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,828,156. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

