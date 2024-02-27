aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIFE. StockNews.com cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

LIFE stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 55.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 89.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

