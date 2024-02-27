Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$4.95 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$6.12 to C$4.95 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
