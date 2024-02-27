Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

AVDL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,883. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 598,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVDL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

