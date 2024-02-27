Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. Avalanche has a market cap of $14.75 billion and $619.92 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $39.10 or 0.00068892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007943 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,869,930 coins and its circulating supply is 377,180,290 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

