Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Avangrid has a payout ratio of 72.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGR. StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1,778.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

