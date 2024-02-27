AvidXchange (AVDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AvidXchange Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. Barclays raised their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $269,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,184.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,369 shares of company stock valued at $827,005. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

