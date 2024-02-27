Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Avista alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AVA

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Avista has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.13.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $504.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 85.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avista by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 624.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,057 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,949,000 after acquiring an additional 906,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $30,554,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Avista by 2,186.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 534,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 511,170 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.