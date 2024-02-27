Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $8.60 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $118.73 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $8.60 or 0.00015119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003810 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00015687 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,792.04 or 0.99892031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001239 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00186633 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008760 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000056 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,603,996 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,597,088.7537503 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.62804915 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 415 active market(s) with $131,847,337.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

