Axonics (AXNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th.

Axonics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -274.52 and a beta of 0.63. Axonics has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $236,344.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,700.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,950,000 after purchasing an additional 162,665 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Axonics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,440,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axonics by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,870,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

