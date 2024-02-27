B. Riley Upgrades AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.80 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.40.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.71.

AXT Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Shares of AXT stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $197.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.08. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in AXT by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 458,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 81,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 285,113 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in AXT by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

